Man found guilty in quadruple cornfield murder

The man charged in a 2021 quadruple homicide in St. Paul, in which the victim’s bodies were later discovered left in a cornfield in western Wisconsin, has been found guilty on four counts of murder.

A jury returned the guilty verdict against Antoine Suggs, of Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday afternoon.

Suggs was charged in September 2021 after the four victims, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm, were discovered in the Town of Sheridan, Wisconsin inside an SUV shot to death.





Suggs’ father was also charged and later pled guilty in the case for assisting his son with the disposal of the bodies.