Monday, April 3, 2023
Man found fatally shot at southwest Houston bus stop, police say

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Man found fatally shot at southwest Houston bus stop, police say


Photo of Matt deGrood
Matt deGrood, Staff creator

Police investigate a fatal shooting at a southwest Houston bus stop.

Police examine a deadly taking pictures at a southwest Houston bus forestall.

On Scene Media

Police Monday had been investigating a murder after a passerby spotted a person shot and bleeding at a southwest Houston bus forestall, officers mentioned.

A patrol officer round 12:30 a.m. used to be riding within the 9700 block of Bissonnet when somebody flagged them down and mentioned they’d spotted a person bleeding at a close-by bus forestall, Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department instructed On Scene journalists. Police found a person within reach who were shot more than one instances.

The guy used to be taken to a close-by medical institution, the place he used to be pronounced lifeless.

Investigators as of early Monday had been looking for surveillance video and making an attempt to be informed extra about how the person had died, Horelica mentioned.

Preliminary investigation displays the person used to be shot at the forestall, however detectives haven’t but known a reason in reference to the slaying.

