Texas

Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound in east Harris County

By accuratenewsinfo
Photo of Matt deGrood
Matt deGrood, Staff creator


Deputies respond to a fatal shooting in east Harris County.

Courtesy of Metro Video Services

Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating after a person was once found fatally shot in an east Harris County condominium after his circle of relatives hadn’t heard from him in a number of days, officers mentioned.

Investigators round 9:45 p.m. found a person mendacity dead in his condominium close to the intersection of Grand Oaks and Woodforest boulevards whilst responding to a decision from a circle of relatives member, Sgt. Greg Pinkins, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, instructed Metro Video Services journalists. He had an apparent gunshot wound.

Family individuals instructed deputies they pressured their manner into the condominium after now not listening to from him in a number of days, officers mentioned.

Deputies had spoke back to the realm on Saturday after somebody referred to as about photographs fired, however hadn’t found the rest on the time. It wasn’t in an instant transparent why somebody may have shot the person.

Matt DeGrood is a basic task and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for group newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, and the Fort Bend Star.

