Man found dead outside home in Baytown area | Houston, Texas news

BAYTOWN, Texas — A murder investigation is underway after a man was found dead in front of a home in Baytown, in step with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident came about round 7 a.m. Sunday at a home on Wallflower Avenue near the East Freeway.

According to Gonzalez, the person used to be found dead in entrance of the home after a conceivable home violence incident. Details are restricted, however we are informed he could have been shot in the again.

This is a growing tale. We have a staff headed to the scene and we’re going to replace this tale if and once we get extra information.

Domestic and circle of relatives violence instances in the Houston area have greater at an alarming charge. Victims incessantly undergo in silence as a result of they really feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or somebody you understand is a sufferer of home violence, listed below are some discreet tactics to achieve out for assist.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for sufferers of home violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can be reached 24 hours an afternoon at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.