Monday, May 29, 2023
California

Man fatally struck in Huntington Beach hit-and-run crash

By accuratenewsinfo
A hit-and-run motive force struck and killed a 51-year-old guy in Huntington Beach early Monday morning, as reported through the Huntington Beach Police Department. The incident took place on Beach Boulevard north of Knoxville Avenue round 4 a.m. Officers who arrived on the scene discovered the sufferer at the highway, and he used to be pronounced useless. Unfortunately, government don’t have any information in regards to the suspect motive force or automobile concerned in the crash. Any particular person with further information is asked to touch site visitors investigator D. Demetre at 714-536-5670.

