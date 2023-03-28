Man fatally shot by FBI identified, no cause of death released

An alleged human trafficker fatally shot all the way through a perilous FBI raid final week at a resort in north Houston has been recognized by the Harris County scientific examiner’s workplace.

Alberto Montes died round 4:45 a.m. March 23 at a resort on Sam Houston Parkway, in step with the scientific examiner’s workplace. Initial findings listing his cause and way of death as “pending” and the workplace had now not supplied a date of start for the person, in step with its web site.

MORE ABOUT CASE: Man charged in hostage case that resulted in fatal FBI raid in north Houston

An FBI agent shot and killed Montes Thursday morning after a police standoff that started when investigators suspected he and some other guy have been preserving two other people hostage, officers have mentioned.

Josiah Lamarion Jackson, 17, has been charged on suspicion of two counts of annoyed kidnapping in reference to the kidnapping of a person and lady, in step with Harris County court docket information. Legal filings allege Jackson have been one of two individuals who allegedly kidnapped and deliberate to ransom a person and lady, Montes being the opposite.

Officials with the FBI mentioned brokers have been serving to the Waller County sheriff’s workplace with a hostage rescue operation, which had stretched on for a number of days when the taking pictures took place.

The rescue try started 3 days previous when 3 migrants have been abducted from a car in Waller County, in step with the Associated Press.

The 3 migrants have been touring in a car March 18 on Interstate 10 after they have been stopped by the abductors and compelled into some other car, Sean Whittmore, a prosecutor with the Waller County district lawyer’s workplace, instructed the Associated Press. The motive force of the migrants’ car known as 911 and instructed officials in regards to the kidnapping. Local government later contacted the FBI.

It is unclear what took place to the 3rd individual within the automobile who in the beginning known as police.