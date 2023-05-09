Man facing 13 more charges in deadly shooting

- Advertisement -

Keith Moses, the man accused of killing three people in Pine Hills in late February, is now facing a total of 16 charges, court documents show.

Moses, who is accused of fatally shooting Natacha Augustin, T’Yonna Major and Dylan Lyons on Feb. 22, pled not guilty to three second-degree murder charges on Monday. Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell has bought 13 more charges against Moses that include:

2 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Burglary of a dwelling with an assault or a battery

2 counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle

2 counts of shooting into a building

Possession of a firearm by a person found to have committed a delinquent act

Carrying a concealed firearm

3 counts of resisting an officer without violence

Armed trespassing in a structure

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Moses shot and killed Augustin inside her vehicle while seated behind her, according to the probable cause affidavit. Hours later, Moses is accused of shooting at Lyons and news photographer Jesse Walden, who were at the scene preparing for a TV report on the initial shooting.

Moses then allegedly walked down the street and into a house where he shot Major and her mother, Brandi. Both Walden and Brandi Major survived their injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

Last week, Dylan Lyons’ father, mother, and fiancee and T’Yonna Major’s parents held an emotional press conference remembering their loved ones, challenging gun laws in the U.S., and accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott of not calling them to offer condolences after the shooting.

DeSantis heavily criticized Worrell’s office alleging that prosecutors failed to keep Moses off the street.

Worrell fired back at DeSantis on Thursday days after he sent a letter requesting her to provide details on Moses’ juvenile record. DeSantis claimed her office failed to hold Moses accountable for his actions.

“This isn’t about whether or not I’m following the law. This isn’t about whether or not my policies are a danger to public safety. This is about the governor wanting to control politics across the state and quite frankly it’s dangerous because this is a democracy it’s not a dictatorship,” said Worrell.

The attorney representing the families affected by the shootings feels that Worrell holds no responsibility for what happened to his clients. He believes this narrative is an attempt to avoid the real issue at hand.