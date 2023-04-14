Man dies when attacked by dogs while pet-sitting for family member: Police

The incident came about within the yard of a Minnesota house, police mentioned.

A Minnesota guy has died after being attacked by dogs he was once observing for a family member, police mentioned.

The incident came about noon Thursday out of doors a house in Brooklyn Center. A neighbor reported that more than one dogs had been attacking any person within the yard and that the sufferer was once “yelling for help,” police mentioned.

Responding officials discovered 4 dogs attacking a person within the yard, police mentioned. Officers deployed a “less lethal round,” hanging no less than one of the most dogs and sending they all again into the place of abode, police mentioned.

Officers secured a storage door and started rendering support to the sufferer, who “had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on most of his body,” the Brooklyn Center Police Department mentioned in a remark.

Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, reply to a canine assault, April 13, 2023. - Advertisement - Brooklyn Center Police Department

The sufferer was once intubated on the scene and transported to an area health facility for surgical treatment, however died past due Thursday night time, police mentioned.

The sufferer didn’t personal the dogs — known by police as American pit bull terriers — however have been taking good care of them at his house for a family member, police mentioned.

The dogs were quarantined pending a deadly canine analysis, police mentioned.

The incident stays below investigation.