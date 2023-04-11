Man dies in Marion County hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash in Marion County killed a bicyclist, in line with the Florida Highway Patrol. An SUV southbound on Northeast Jacksonville Road struck the bicyclist close to Northeast thirty first Street on April 5 at round 8:15 p.m.Troopers mentioned the automobile fled the scene after the crash. The 38-year-old Ocala guy who was once driving the bicycle died from his accidents. The SUV believed to be concerned is being described as a silver or grey Chevrolet Suburban.If you may have information, you’re requested to touch Florida Highway Patrol at 1-800-387-1290 or name Crime Stoppers by way of dialing **TIPS.Top headlines: Police: 3 lifeless after Orlando park capturing all over Easter egg hunt Police: Man shot, killed 7-year-old son and his female friend’s daughter, mom in Orlando Third suspect arrested in murders of three youngsters in Marion County

