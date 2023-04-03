Man dies after being found shot at bus stop | Houston, Texas news

HOUSTON — A person found bleeding at a bus stop in southwest Houston has died after police stated he used to be shot a number of instances.

Police have been flagged all the way down to the bus stop on Bissonnet Street between the Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8 round 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officials arrived, they found the person in his 30s bleeding with a couple of gunshot wounds. Officers gave the person first assist till the Houston Fire Department arrived. He used to be pronounced useless at the scene.

Police stated the one who flagged them down heard gunshots at the bus stop. They additionally don’t have any cause for the taking pictures and an investigation is ongoing.

If you could have any information, touch HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

