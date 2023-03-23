Man convicted of 1997 Dallas murder and robbery exonerated more than 25 years later



Dallas guy Martin Santillan cleared of ’97 murder

Dallas — Martin Santillan at all times insisted he did not dedicate a July 1997 murder and robbery he used to be convicted of. More than 1 / 4 century later, the state of Texas after all has the same opinion, CBS Texas’ Robbie Owens studies.

On Wednesday, Santillan, now 49, changed into Dallas County’s forty third exoneration since 2001.

An elated, breathless Santillan advised CBS Texas freedom after all feels actual.

Click here to view related media. - Advertisement - click on to make bigger



As he made his means thru a sea of emotional hugs from the members of the family and buddies, Santillan sooner or later pulled off the heavy ivory sweater he’d worn to courtroom.

Underneath used to be a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrases “I didn’t do it.”

Still, it took years and advances in DNA era to turn out it.

“Bottom line is Mr. Santillan’s DNA was never on the jersey that we know that the perpetrator of the crime was wearing,” stated Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

(*25*) Martin Santillan after successful his freedom on March 22, 2023.

CBS Texas





Creuzot confronted newshounds and a crowd of onlookers and learn from a ready commentary that stated, “We owe it to Mr. Santillan to clear his name fully and completely. I sincerely apologize to Mr. Santillan and his family for this miscarriage of justice and I am proud to say that today justice is done for him. Also, let’s not forget the victim, Damond Wittman, and his family. This office is committed to work to hold accountable who we feel to be the actual perpetrator of this heinous crime.”

Santillan used to be discovered accountable of capital murder and sentenced to lifestyles in jail for the slaying outdoor nightclub within the Dallas leisure district referred to as Deep Ellum even supposing he had a number of alibi witnesses, CBS Texas says.

“Their evidence really consisted of a lone eyewitness,” says Paul Casteleiro, an lawyer with Centurion Ministries.

The New Jersey-based innocence group has championed Santillan’s case – insisting for years that shoddy police paintings had put the flawed guy in jail.

“He couldn’t make an identification when he first looked at a photo array. [Santillan’s] photo was only in there because someone made an anonymous call. … That was the investigation,” Casteleiro stated of that witness.

Centurion Ministries first approached the the Dallas County DA’s Conviction Integrity Unity concerning the case in 2008.

According to the DA’s place of business, “At that time and again in 2014, DNA testing was done on a cigarette butt and the Dallas Stars jersey found at the scene, but in each instance, forensic limitations prevented any new conclusions from being made.”

Finally, in 2021, more recent, more delicate DNA era printed profiles of two unknown other folks.

“When you don’t investigate and you don’t question your own evidence,” says Casteleiro, “you wind up with a wrongful conviction.”

Creuzot says the similar DNA proof that cleared Santillan has additionally led them to the individual they consider is the true killer.

His place of business is now operating to extradite the suspect from Colorado however could not unlock his identify as a result of he used to be a juvenile on the time of the murder. The DA’s place of business plans to check out the accused killer as an grownup.

Meanwhile, Santillan shall be eligible for repayment from the state for being wrongly convicted and later discovered no longer accountable.

But not anything may give him again the time and moments he neglected.

“It’s been very hard, very hard,” says Mayte Cantu, Santillan’s sister, tears filling her eyes. “Sad [that] he wasn’t able to be here when family members passed, especially my mom.”

So, what now? Unbridled pleasure.

“That’s the reaction – smiles,” a beaming Santillan stated as he posed for photos along with his circle of relatives at the courthouse steps. “(A) whole bunch of smiles.”