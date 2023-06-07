Man Charged With Spraying Police With Insecticide on Jan. 6

(*6*)The proprietor of a Long Island funeral house used to be charged on Wednesday with spraying an insecticide at cops guarding the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

(*6*)The guy, Peter G. Moloney, 58, used to be the most recent rioter to be arrested within the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation of the mob assault. He used to be additionally accused of attacking individuals of the news media outdoor the Capitol, consistent with charging paperwork unsealed in Federal District Court in Washington.

(*6*)Prosecutors say that Mr. Moloney, of Bayport, N.Y., confirmed up on the Capitol in a bicycle helmet and protecting eyewear, wearing a canister of Black Flag Wasp, Hornet and Yellow Jacket Killer. After he approached a line of officials arrayed in the back of steel barricades on the west facet of the construction, prosecutors stated, he sprayed a number of of them with the insecticide.