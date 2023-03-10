Man charged with murdering Fla. deputy pleads guilty

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The guy charged with the homicide of Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers plead guilty on Friday.

Moyers used to be 29 years previous when he used to be shot and killed all through a site visitors prevent in Callahan in 2021. His accused killer, Patrick McDowell, used to be arrested after a 4 and a half-day manhunt.

- Advertisement -

McDowell is going through the next fees: first stage homicide, use of a perilous weapon on a police dog and 8 counts of irritated battery on a legislation enforcement officer. He is going through the demise penalty and isn’t being introduced a plea deal.



Law enforcement officials say McDowell shot Moyers two times, within the face and within the again, all through the site visitors prevent. Moyers later died from his accidents. This came about on the subject of middle of the night on September 23, 2021 at U.S. Highway 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, in keeping with officials.

Officers say McDowell then drove away with a lady who used to be additionally within the minivan. The resulting seek concerned masses of legislation enforcement officials from Florida and Georgia.

- Advertisement -

McDowell used to be arrested on September 28 in a ballpark in Callahan. Officers say they launched a police dog on him when he refused to conform with their orders and he shot the dog two times. According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, McDowell used to be arrested with Moyers’s handcuffs.

A newly launched interrogation room interview main points the moments prior to Moyers used to be shot. The interview is between Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials and the girl who says she used to be within the minivan when Moyers used to be shot.

“‘I can’t go back to jail,'” the girl advised FDLE officials McDowells mentioned. “He said, well, at first, ‘No, I have to run, I have to run.’ I said, ‘No don’t run, don’t run.’ He said, ‘I can’t go back to jail.’ I said, ‘No, do not run.'”

- Advertisement -

In the interview the girl says she and McDowell had met somebody in Jacksonville to get medicine and had been going path driving. The girl says after McDowell passed Moyers their IDs, he reached in the back of the seat for a gun.

“That’s when the officer was like, ‘Well let me ask you this, are there any guns in the car?'” the girl mentioned within the interview. “And Pat says ‘no’ and the officer turns away from the vehicle, I guess to check our IDs, and that’s when Pat shot him.”

The girl isn’t charged with against the law. Investigators say McDowell dropped her off in a wooded space after the capturing and the girl referred to as police and cooperated.