Man Charged With Murder in Shooting of Woman Who Went Up Wrong Driveway

A person in upstate New York was once charged with homicide on Monday in the killing of a girl who was once in a automotive that mistakenly drove into his driveway, officers stated.

The girl and the 3 buddies she was once with by no means were given out of the auto on Saturday night time, Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County sheriff, stated at a news convention. They have been turning round after figuring out their error when the person, Kevin Monahan, 65, stepped out of his area, in Hebron, N.Y., and fired a minimum of two photographs on the automotive, the sheriff stated.

- Advertisement -

One of the bullets struck the lady, Kayla Gillis, 20, and the gang drove about six miles to a close-by the city sooner than they were given via to 911, Sheriff Murphy stated. Emergency services and products staff answered and carried out lifesaving measures on Ms. Gillis, however she was once pronounced useless, the sheriff stated.

Sheriff Murphy described the killing of Ms. Gillis, who lived in Schuylerville, N.Y., about 20 miles from the place the taking pictures came about, as “very sad.” He stated he knew “for a fact that she comes from a good family” that he knew individually.