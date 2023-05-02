Man charged with murder from 2022

SAN ANTONIO — The police have charged some other suspect within the murder of Carlos Madrazo.

Corey Salas, who is eighteen years outdated, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

The match came about on September 8 at an rental advanced on Westward Drive through which Salas and 3 different males trespassed into an rental, on the lookout for anyone as in step with arrest paperwork.

Madrazo requested them to depart, which resulted within the 4 males getting agitated, and two of them began beating Madrazo with their weapons, in step with the arrest warrant. The witness reported listening to 3 gunshots, which ended in Madrazo’s loss of life.

