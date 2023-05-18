Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago

Nine years after the frame of a 5-year-old boy was found in a suitcase alongside the facet of a Massachusetts freeway, the previous boyfriend of the kid’s mom faces arraignment on a homicide rate in connection with the dying

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nine years after the frame of 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver was found in a suitcase beside a Massachusetts freeway, the previous boyfriend of the kid’s mom shall be arraigned Thursday on a homicide rate in connection with the dying, prosecutors stated.

Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with homicide and disinterring a frame and shall be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court, the workplace of Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. stated Wednesday. An electronic mail in search of remark was left with Sierra’s legal professional.

Jeremiah’s frame was found in April 2014 alongside Interstate 190 in Sterling, about an hour west of Boston. But the boy was closing noticed alive in September 2013, and was no longer reported lacking till December of that 12 months.

The circle of relatives, which lived in Fitchburg on the time, was being supervised through the state Department of Children and Families. Even sooner than the boy’s frame was came upon, an investigation found that a social employee with the kid welfare company went months with out visiting the circle of relatives’s house — regardless of reviews of abuse and forget.

Ultimately, 3 company staff have been fired and the document resulted in adjustments on the company.

The boy’s dying was no longer dominated a murder till February of 2016 when an post-mortem through the state scientific examiner stated that he died of “homicidal violence of undetermined causes.”

Sierra was convicted in 2017 of assaulting Jeremiah’s mom and siblings and sentenced to as much as seven years in jail. He was no longer incarcerated when he was arrested on Wednesday, the district legal professional’s workplace stated.

Jeremiah’s mom, Elsa Oliver, additionally pleaded in charge in 2017 to attack and battery and reckless endangerment in connection with her different two youngsters and was sentenced to greater than seven years in jail.

Prosecutors dropped fees towards either one of them in connection with Jeremiah’s disappearance and alleged abuse to keep away from conceivable double jeopardy claims, prosecutors stated on the time.