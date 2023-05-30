Man charged for allegedly shooting, killing man at party in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has introduced {that a} suspect has been charged with the homicide of Adam Tobias at a party in southeast Houston on Friday. The suspect, recognized as 24-year-old Philip Arning, has been charged in the 208th State District Court, and his bond has been set at $50,000.

The incident happened on Santa Cecilia Lane at round 4:15 a.m. HPD had won stories of a capturing, and once they arrived at the scene, they came upon the sufferer with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him useless at the spot.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses claimed that Arning shot Tobias following a party at the home, in line with police.

Arning, the suspected shooter, had remained at the scene and used to be wondered prior to being taken into custody and charged along with his function in the homicide, in line with officials.