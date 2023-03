The following listing contains contemporary reviews from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by means of reporter Tereasa Nims.

10:34 p.m. – A deputy stood by means of with Beaverton police whilst they completed a seek warrant at a Warren Township place of abode.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies have been dispatched to Mills Township relating to an injured deer in the roadway. Deputies dispatched the injured deer and the animal was once got rid of from the roadway.

8:32 p.m. – Police replied to a drunken motive force at W. US-10 and Stark Road.

8:26 p.m. A 49-year-old guy was once cited following a visitors forestall carried out on a Greendale Township roadway. A record was once forwarded to the prosecutor.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies replied to a two-vehicle non-public harm crash in Jerome Township. Two folks have been taken to MMMC ER with minor accidents.

4:25 p.m. – A 58-year-old Edenville Township guy reported that he’s the sufferer of identification robbery after receiving two application expenses from a application corporate in Texas. The guy was once already in the method of getting the problem resolved with the Texas application corporate.

12:59 p.m. – A 60-year-old guy was once arrested in Homer Township for ownership of suspected crystal methamphetamine following investigation into more than one visitors offenses, together with no insurance coverage, suspended license and unregistered automobile. The guy was once transported and lodged on the Midland County Jail with out incident. A record can be forwarded to the prosecutor for evaluate.

11:05 a.m. – A deputy carried out a visitors forestall at a Lee Township location for a visitors violation. Upon additional investigation it was once came upon the 30-year-old lady riding had a revoked Michigan. She was once cited and a record was once despatched to the prosecutor for evaluate.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies have been dispatched to a Lee Township place of abode relating to a residential alarm. The house was once discovered to be protected. Contact was once made with the 38-year-old home-owner who mentioned she by accident tripped the alarm leaving her area, however the alarm corporate did not solution their telephone to cancel.

10:24 a.m. – Police have been referred to as to the 3600 block of Isabella Street for a home violence grievance.

8:31 a.m. – Deputies have been dispatched to an Edenville Township place of abode to test the well-being of a 6-month-old child on the request of a 30-year-old registered nurse. The complainant steered the 28-year-old mom of the kid was once intended to convey the kid in for a well being worry, however by no means got here. The deputies checked on the kid who looked to be in just right well being. The 28-year-old mom mentioned she would take the kid in for a check-up that morning. The complainant was once steered of the result.

8:13 a.m. – Police replied to an harm crash at West Saint Andrews Road and Eastman Avenue.

12:37 a.m. – A deputy carried out a visitors forestall for an apparatus violation in Edenville Township. It was once came upon {that a} 36-year-old Burton guy was once sought after on a prison drug warrant out of Grand Blanc. The guy was once arrested and lodged on the Midland County Jail. The Burton guy was once additionally discovered to be in ownership of a managed substance whilst throughout the jail. Additional fees are being sought. A record has been forwarded to the prosecutor for evaluate.