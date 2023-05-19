Man arrested in Texas hit-and-run that left teen brain-dead

Authorities have arrested a suspect in reference to a sad hit-and-run incident that left 16-year-old Dreyven Espinoza brain-dead in San Antonio. According to data, Greg Gonzales, 46, was once taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly fleeing the scene after hitting the teen as he was once crossing Culebra Road at the west aspect ultimate Sunday evening. Surveillance pictures and particles discovered on the scene aided investigators in figuring out the suspect’s automobile, as in step with an arrest affidavit. The father of the sufferer additionally allegedly “observed a Suburban with damage consistent” with what was once shared through the police from the crime scene, which helped the government find the suspect’s house not up to a mile clear of the twist of fate website online.

Investigators interviewed Gonzales afterward, along side two others who have been in the automobile on the time of the hit-and-run. They stated their automobile was once grazed through an SUV prior to they endured riding house, however this model of occasions contradicted proof discovered on the scene, main investigators to conclude that the wear was once a results of Gonzales’ involvement in the hit-and-run incident.

Dreyven, who was once on his option to his grandmother’s space to ship her a Mother’s Day present, was once declared brain-dead through Tuesday, in step with family. His aunt, Marisol Valenciana, described him as a “great boy,” who was once “loving, caring, [had a] good sense of humor, and loved to skate.” The circle of relatives is protecting a plate sale on Saturday at 3644 Culebra to lift budget for Dreyven’s funeral.

Gonzales faces a $100,000 bond, and has been charged with failure to prevent and render help ensuing in dying. His preliminary listening to is scheduled for June 28.

