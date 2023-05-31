A 28-year-old Virginia guy was once charged with homicide on Tuesday in the deadly taking pictures of a New Jersey councilwoman, Eunice Dwumfour, in February, the government stated. Evidence exposed by means of investigators indicated that the 2 knew every different, officers stated.

The guy, Rashid Ali Bynum, of Portsmouth, Va., was once taken into custody in Chesapeake City, Va., Tuesday morning and was once anticipating extradition, Yolanda Ciccone, the Middlesex County, N.J., prosecutor stated at a news convention. Mr. Bynum was once charged with first-degree homicide and two guns counts, Ms. Ciccone stated. It was once no longer transparent whether or not he had a attorney.

Ms. Dwumfour, 30, had a host related to Mr. Bynum indexed in her cell phone contacts as “FCF,” an abbreviation for Fire Congress Fellowship, consistent with Ms. Ciccone. Mr. Bynum, Ms. Ciccone stated, was once a member of the fellowship, which is affiliated with Ms. Dwumfour’s church, Champions Royal Assembly in Newark, an offshoot of a megachurch based in Nigeria.

Federal tax filings describe Fire Congress Fellowship as a Bible find out about crew, determine Ms. Dwumfour as its longtime treasurer and record its place of job at an deal with in Parlin, an unincorporated phase of Sayreville, N.J., that may be a two-minute power from the place the deadly taking pictures befell.