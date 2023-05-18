Man arrested in Florida for seven Georgia warrants

A person from Yulee used to be arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Nassau County for grand robbery, in step with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident document states that Paul Rushing, 53, had six exceptional prison arrest warrants from Camden County, Georgia, and one from Glynn County, Georgia, for “theft by deception.”

- Advertisement -

On May 2, a deputy with the sheriff’s administrative center filed a subpoena to acquire Rushing’s checking account information, and the effects on May 11 published {that a} deposit of $9,788 used to be made into his account on August 24, 2022. Rushing allegedly gained fee for house tasks however by no means began them or refunded shoppers.

An unidentified worker of Rushing knowledgeable a buyer over the telephone on September 16, 2022, that Rushing used to be the only depositor for the corporate.

Due to Rushing’s failure to factor money back inside of 90 days, he used to be arrested for grand robbery over $5,000. Additionally, a NCSO deputy performed a seek into state databases for Florida and Georgia and located no license underneath his identify, ensuing in a rate for contracting with out a license.