Man arrested in connection with AMBER Alert case involving two San Antonio children

SAN ANTONIO: According to San Antonio police, an arrest has been made in connection with an energetic AMBER Alert involving two children in San Antonio. Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, was once arrested Saturday, May 27, for interference with kid custody, says an arrest affidavit.

On May 26, police spoke with Najar-Trevino at a house in the 1400 block of S. Alamo, the similar day an AMBER Alert was once issued for the two children. An affidavit states that Child Protective Services had received permission to take away the two children, a 9-year-old feminine and a 2-year-old feminine, from the house because of neglectful supervision, deficient residing stipulations and gun-related incidents in the place of dwelling.

- Advertisement -

The police discussed that CPS had prior to now made a number of makes an attempt to take away the children from their mom, however she refused to cooperate. According to the affidavit, Najar-Trevino was once knowledgeable of the courtroom order for elimination that CPS had received and left the house with the two children. CPS was once then induced to factor an AMBER Alert in their disappearance and document a lacking individuals file.

On Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an replace to the energetic AMBER Alert, announcing that 26-year-old Khadijah Faulks is sought after in connection with their abduction. Najar-Trevino knowingly left the house with the children and dropped them off at an unknown location, a sworn statement mentioned. He refused to inform officials the place the mum and children lately are.

Currently, Najar-Trevino stays in the Bexar County Jail, and his bond is ready at $10,000.

- Advertisement -

More on :