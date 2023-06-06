Man arrested in connection to deadly Orlando apartment shooting

- Advertisement -

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Jan. 20, police said.

Willie Shade, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, police said.

Police responded to 2803 West Arlington Street at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments for reports of shots fired. They found the victim Zedekiah Lafayette, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He later died on the scene.

Police said Shade was walking with Lafayette and another person when he threw Lafayette to the ground, shot him, and ran away. Hours later, police said Shade returned to the apartments, was spotted, and taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information on the case call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.