Man arrested for murder in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) charged Tyrone Anthony Walker, 41, with the murder of 45-year-old Devontae Lawson. He is charged with Second-degree murder.

According to SPPD, Walker met with Lawson on March 9, once they had an issue and Walker shot the sufferer and dumped his frame in an best friend in the 4500 block of twenty first Avenue South.

Detectives arrested and took Walker into custody, on March 11, with the help of the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

This is an ongoing investigation right now.