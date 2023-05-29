SAN ANTONIO – On April 22, Victor Sanchez, 38, was once arrested on an irritated theft fee after he threatened a cashier with a knife and demanded cash from a money check in. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the incident befell in an unknown location and police equipped no description.

The affidavit said that Sanchez walked into a shop and demanded cash after claiming he was once hungry. When the sufferer presented to supply him with meals as a substitute of cash, Sanchez brandished a knife.

Sanchez was once given money from the check in, however he demanded extra money. As he attempted to stroll in the back of the counter, he threatened to kill the sufferer. In reaction, the sufferer pulled out a bat and struck Sanchez, inflicting him to drop the knife and flee the scene.

The sufferer reportedly chased Sanchez out of the shop however stopped following him as a result of no person else was once provide within the retailer. Sanchez dropped pieces that belonged to his former roommate, who was once later contacted via police.

On May 5, the sufferer recognized Sanchez from a photograph lineup, confirming the information equipped via the previous roommate. A warrant was once issued for his arrest on May 11, and Sanchez was once taken into custody on May 22.

Court data display that his bond was once set at $50,000.

View the court records here.