Man arrested after police chase was suspect in North Texas killing





A person who was accused of main police on a chase thru portions of Houston whilst keeping a teen in the automobile towards his will Sunday was additionally a suspect in a homicide investigation in North Texas, in line with court docket paperwork.

Spencer Orlando Gilbert, 19, of Godley, was arrested Sunday after crashing a automobile into pole in the 5400 block of Richmond. Before the crash, police were referred to as to the 2000 block of Southmore to a record of a imaginable kidnapping. Police tracked the automobile the place the decision got here from to the intersection of Alabama and Sage, close to the Galleria. As officials approached the automobile, it drove off and sooner or later crashed.

- Advertisement - MORE ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: The 10 quickest dashing tickets in Texas in the previous yr Police stated Gilbert ran from the scene of the crash and was apprehended in a while after. He was charged with annoyed kidnapping, evading arrest and illegal wearing of a weapon. A 17-year-old was in the automobile and suffered minor accidents in the crash. Police stated that particular person were abducted at gunpoint. - Advertisement - Court paperwork launched Monday display Gilbert was accused of homicide in Godley, a small town in Johnson County, and that the individual he was accused of kidnapping was a witness to the taking pictures. Gilbert is accused of using the witness’ automobile to Houston and of threatening him with a firearm, in line with court docket paperwork. The Johnson County Sheriffs Office Saturday stated a tender guy was shot in the face after a struggle broke out at a birthday celebration. The man died the next day, in line with the sheriff’s place of job. The sheriff’s place of job hasn’t publicly named the individual killed in the taking pictures. - Advertisement - Gilbert was being held on the Harris County Jail on a blended $1.15 million bond, in line with prison data. He is scheduled to look in court docket on Tuesday morning.





tale through Source link