Man arrested after police chase was suspect in North Texas killing

A person who was accused of main police on a chase thru portions of Houston whilst keeping a teen in the automobile towards his will Sunday was additionally a suspect in a homicide investigation in North Texas, in line with court docket paperwork.
Spencer Orlando Gilbert, 19, of Godley, was arrested Sunday after crashing a automobile into pole in the 5400 block of Richmond. Before the crash, police were referred to as to the 2000 block of Southmore to a record of a imaginable kidnapping. Police tracked the automobile the place the decision got here from to the intersection of Alabama and Sage, close to the Galleria. As officials approached the automobile, it drove off and sooner or later crashed.
