Man arrested after barricading himself following Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A person is in custody after shooting at properties in a Fort Myers community and barricading himself within a residency.

According to deputies, they spoke back to a decision on the precise location Thursday night time because of arguments on the house, however there have been no threats.

However, on Friday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the Villas community round midday because of photographs being fired.

The feminine within the house was once in a position to run, and no accidents have been reported.

According to Sherrif Carmine Marceno, the sufferer mentioned that the shooter was once her boyfriend and that she was once being held at gunpoint.

Jessica Greene lives throughout the road from the place the suspect opened fireplace. Bullets pierced during her storage.

“I literally thought it was fireworks then I saw that bullet come by at the window and I just dropped down to the ground with my husband.”

Neighbors are shaken up after the scare in their lives.

“It’s a very scary experience, not anything I’ve ever encountered in my life,” expressed Greene.

“There were shots fired everywhere, and those shots rang out through this neighborhood, striking other homes,” stated Sheriff Marceno.

The guy barricaded himself within the house for 45 mins ahead of deputies may just arrest him.