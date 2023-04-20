Man and woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A person and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Collier County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the person and feminine sufferer knew every different previous to the incident.

At round 12:00 p.m., deputies replied to 2740 Bayshore Drive for a taking pictures at a buying groceries plaza parking zone. A feminine sufferer was once discovered dead and a person fled the scene prior to deputies arrived.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman discovered dead at Gulf Gate Plaza in East Naples

Deputies started investigating the realm of twenty seventh Street SW in Golden Gate Estates the place they believed the person might be situated, CCSO mentioned.

The guy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound close to a wooded space on the finish of twenty seventh Street SW.

There are not any additional main points right now.

Count on NBC2 to supply updates as extra information is launched.

