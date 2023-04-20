Man admits to helping make, sell fake Basquiat paintings seized from Orlando Museum of Art: FBI





A one-time auctioneer has confessed to federal authorities that he and another person produced paintings that were attributed to artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, the pioneer of American street art of the 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s. Michael Barzman of North Hollywood, California, admitted guilt of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the artwork’s origins during an interview in 2022. According to the plea agreement, Barzman and the other person identified as “J.F.” created fraudulent artwork that found its way into the 2022 exhibit at the Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) called Heroes and Monsters. The FBI seized 25 paintings from the OMA exhibit in June of last year as part of its investigation. Barzman and J.F. created approximately 20-30 artworks by using various art materials to create colorful images on cardboard. They also admitted to creating a fake paper trail and ownership receipts for the artwork, claiming that it had been found in an unpaid storage unit that a famous screenwriter had once rented. The plea agreement further disclosed that Barzman lied to the FBI about making the paintings himself, which was untruthful and material to the activities and decisions of the FBI. Barzman faces charges not related to making the artwork but rather for lying to federal agents, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. His court date has not been scheduled.



