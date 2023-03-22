Man accused of robbery & murder in 1997 is exonerated over 25 years later

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Martin Santillan at all times insisted that he was once blameless of a Deep Ellum robbery and murder in July of 1997. More than 1 / 4 century later, the State of Texas in the end is of the same opinion.

On Wednesday, Santillan changed into the forty third exoneration in Dallas county since 200. He informed CBS News Texas in an elated, breathless second that freedom in the end feels actual.

“Now it is… even though I’ve been out for a few days now, it’s real… now, it’s over!”

As he made his approach thru a sea of heat needs and emotional hugs from the members of the family and pal who had collected, Santillan sooner or later pulled off the heavy ivory sweater he’d worn to court docket.

Underneath he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrases ‘I did not do it.’ Still, it took years and advances in DNA generation to end up it.

“Bottom line is Mr. Santillan’s DNA was never on the jersey that we know that the perpetrator of the crime was wearing,” stated Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

Creuzot confronted journalists and a crowd of onlookers and browse from a ready remark which stated “We owe it to Mr. Santillan to clear his name fully and completely. I sincerely apologize to Mr. Santillan and his family for this miscarriage of justice and I am proud to say that today justice is done for him. Also, let’s not forget the victim, Damond Wittman, and his family. This office is committed to work to hold accountable who we feel to be the actual perpetrator of this heinous crime.”

Santillan was once convicted of capital murder and sentenced to existence in jail for the murder, in spite of having a number of alibi witnesses.

“Their evidence really consisted of a lone eyewitness,” says Paul Casteleiro, an lawyer with Centurion Ministries.

The New Jersey-based innocence group has championed Santillan’s case – insisting for years that shoddy police paintings had put the fallacious guy in jail.

“He couldn’t make an identification when he first looked at a photo array. [Santillan’s] photo was only in there because someone made an anonymous call…that was the investigation.”

Centurion Ministries first approached the Dallas County DA’s Conviction Integrity Unity concerning the case in 2008.

According to the DA’s administrative center, “at that time and again in 2014, DNA testing was done on a cigarette butt and the Dallas Stars jersey found at the scene, but in each instance, forensic limitations prevented any new conclusions from being made.”

Finally, in 2021, more recent, extra delicate DNA generation printed profiles of two unknown people.

“When you don’t investigate and you don’t question your own evidence,” says Casteleiro, “you wind up with a wrongful conviction.”

Creuzot says the similar DNA proof that cleared Santillan has additionally led them to who they consider is the actual killer.

His administrative center is now running to extradite the suspect from Colorado, however they might now not unlock his title as a result of he was once a juvenile on the time of the murder. The DA’s administrative center plans to take a look at the accused killer as an grownup.

Meanwhile, Santillan can be eligible for reimbursement from the state for the ones wrongly convicted and later discovered blameless. But not anything can provide him again time – and the moments overlooked.

“It’s been very hard, very hard,” says Mayte Cantu, Santillan’s sister, as tears stuffed her eyes. “Sad [that] he wasn’t able to be here when family members passed, especially my Mom.”

So, what now? Unbridled pleasure.

“That’s the reaction – smiles,” shared Santillan with a large smile as he posed for photos together with his circle of relatives at the courthouse steps, “Whole bunch of smiles.”