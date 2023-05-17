Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting minors at gunpoint

The Dallas Police have not too long ago arrested William Rex Beckham, a 34-year-old guy accused of sexually assaulting a kid in Dallas and an adolescent in Irving. According to assets, there could also be different sufferers that experience but to come back ahead.

Beckham is going through two counts of annoyed sexual attack of a kid. The most up-to-date case concerned a 12-year-old boy who was once abducted and compelled right into a maroon SUV whilst strolling to university on May 9. The boy was once then pushed to a close-by community the place he was once sexually assaulted and referred to as racial slurs through Beckham. The sufferer's mom spoke out, urging different folks to be on top alert.

The Dallas attack befell only some days after a 13-year-old boy from Irving reported that Beckham sexually assaulted him at gunpoint. The youngster reported that Beckham approached him alongside a carrier highway at President George Bush Turnpike and Rainier Street. Both sufferers recognized Beckham in a photograph lineup, and assets point out that the suspect threatened each boys in the event that they reported the crimes.

The Dallas Police Chief, Eddie Garcia, has prompt any person with information about those crimes to touch the Dallas Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, and Beckham stays within the Dallas County Jail. If you might have information about this example, please name DPD Detective Raungi Jones at 214-671-4331.