Man accused of intentionally crashing into, killing 2 people







Last week, a Dallas guy named Juan Eduardo Martinez used to be indicted on two fees of homicide and one fee of annoyed theft. Martinez is accused of intentionally operating over two people along with his automobile in separate incidents, and assaulting any other with a baseball bat. The incidents allegedly happened over a span of 5 days.

The first alleged incident happened on January 18, when Martinez reportedly ran over a 36-year-old guy named Juan Manuel Cardona along with his 2012 Black GMC 1500 pickup truck. Video photos displays Martinez leaving a Valero fuel station and turning his wheels sharply against the raised sidewalk, the place he then sped up against Cardona and killed him. Martinez may be accused of killing a 54-year-old guy named Otis Charles Buford in a equivalent means on January 20.

The 3rd alleged incident happened on January 22, when Martinez reportedly robbed a lady named Veronica Gonzalez Contreras and struck her with a baseball bat. Martinez faces annoyed theft fees on this incident.