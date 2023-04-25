Man accused of barricade, gun theft in Rock Hill still wanted

The York County Sheriff’s Office is still in search of a suspect accused of stealing a gun from a Rock Hill and barricading himself in a close-by house. According to a tweet from deputies, Matthew Scott Brown, a 41-year-old guy, has been lacking for just about two weeks because the sheriff’s place of job first tried to arrest him. Brown controlled to keep away from arrest after allegedly stealing a gun from Pinetuck golfing direction.

Reports have published that Brown had simply been launched from prison after serving time for stealing gear from a house within reach. A golfing direction worker published that Brown used to paintings on the direction and used to be allowed to stick in a trailer house as regards to the upkeep shed till his arrest in November 2022.

- Advertisement -

The worker claimed that he noticed Brown taking the gun from the clubhouse place of job on April 12, 2023. After Brown used to be noticed, the worker known as 9-1-1, however he ran away, additionally reportedly stealing a golfing cart. Brown is assumed to be seeking to make his method to Charlotte after which to Florida. A neighbor who spoke with WCNC Charlotte defined that Brown is from Florida.

The suspect is wanted for second-degree housebreaking and ownership of a weapon all over a violent crime. He stands at 5 toes, 11 inches tall, weighs round 180 lbs, has hazel eyes, and brief brown hair. There isn’t any information in regards to the kind of clothes that he could also be dressed in, however contemporary footage, together with his final mugshot, divulge tattoos on either side of his neck.

Anyone who is aware of Brown’s whereabouts is inspired to name 9-1-1 right away or achieve out to York County deputies on 803-628-3059.

- Advertisement - Credit: York County Sheriff’s Office More footage of Matthew Scott Brown







- Advertisement - Credit: York County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Scott Brown







WCNC Charlotte will also be streamed on Roku and Amazon Fire TV through downloading the unfastened app. To keep up to date with the newest breaking news, climate, and site visitors indicators, obtain the WCNC Charlotte cellular app.