Man accused of attempted sexual assault on elderly woman in Ventura, California

A person is accused of making an attempt to sexually assault an elderly woman whilst she was once gardening in Ventura on Wednesday.

The suspect was once known as Lathanial Walker, 26, through the Ventura Police Department.

Officers won experiences of an attempted sexual assault on the 200 block of South Dunning Street round 8:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they found out the sufferer, a 75-year-old woman, were gardening in her entrance backyard when Walker approached her on foot.

He stood for a number of mins whilst gazing her have a tendency to the lawn. Then he moved in nearer to her and dropped his pants, police stated.

“Walker grabbed the victim from behind and began to drag her toward a more secluded area,” police stated. “The victim yelled for help and neighbors intervened to save the victim from further trauma.”

During the intervention, Walker fled towards a close-by mall however was once later apprehended through responding officials.

He was once booked into the Ventura County Jail on fees of annoyed kidnapping, assault with the intent to devote rape, and elder abuse.

Authorities found out Walker was once launched from custody on March 18 in connection to an Oxnard housebreaking arrest from 2021.

He has a lot of arrests from different states together with Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jacksonville, Florida. Charges in the ones circumstances come with assault on a kid, assault on a police officer, theft, and stolen automobile.

The case stays underneath investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to name Ventura police at 805-339-4400. Anonymous pointers will also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or on-line at lacrimestoppers.org.