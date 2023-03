A person has been charged with retaining two other people hostage in an incident that led to a police standoff and a deadly FBI raid early Thursday.

Josiah Lamarion Jackson, 17, has been charged with two counts of annoyed kidnapping in reference to the kidnapping of 2 males, in accordance to Harris County court docket information. Legal filings allege Jackson used to be one in every of two individuals who kidnapped and deliberate to ransom a person and a lady.

“The defendant and his deceased co-actor held two people for ransom, requiring HCSO and the FBI to raid the location and rescue the complainants,” a movement for enough bail asserts.

An FBI agent shot and killed an individual Thursday morning right through a hostage rescue in a north Houston lodge, officers mentioned. Agents round 4:30 a.m. entered the lodge on Sam Houston Parkway in an strive to rescue two hostages. One individual used to be shot and killed, someone else arrested. Two hostages have been rescued unhurt. No brokers have been injured. Federal government didn’t disclose the names of someone concerned.

Officials with the FBI mentioned they have been serving to Waller County Sheriff’s Office with a multi-day hostage rescue operation when the taking pictures came about.

The rescue strive started 3 days previous when 3 migrants have been abducted from a car in Waller County, in accordance to the Associated Press.

The 3 migrants were touring in a car on Interstate 10 on March 18 once they have been stopped by way of an unknown collection of other people and compelled into every other car, Sean Whittmore, a prosecutor with the Waller County District Attorney’s Office, advised the Associated Press. The driving force of the migrants’ car known as 911 and advised officials concerning the kidnapping. Local government later contacted the FBI.

It is unclear what came about to the 3rd individual in the auto who at first known as police.