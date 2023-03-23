Man accused in brutal beating in Texas removes ankle monitor

In 2016, Wahib Sadek Hamed made statewide headlines after you have arrested in Arlington with a number of weapons and ammo whilst claiming to be a terrorist.

CLEBURNE, Texas — A person charged in a brutal attack at a Cleburne, Texas, lodge closing 12 months has vanished, slicing off his ankle monitor ahead of a court docket date closing week, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement - The guy, 29-year-old Wahib Sadek Hamed, is regarded as armed and perilous through the sheriff’s administrative center. If he is noticed, investigators stated you must no longer method him.

The 64-year-old sufferer in Hamed’s attack case, Danny Keeling, is now talking in regards to the incident for the primary time now that Hamed is lacking.

“I still don’t remember a lot of what happened,” Keeling stated. “Friends still ask me if I would do it again. The answer is: absolutely. But I’m still mad about the whole situation.”

- Advertisement - Per arrest paperwork from the Cleburne Police Department, Keeling was once staying on the Liberty Hotel on a trade travel closing March and had simply looked at when Hamed, who was once additionally staying on the lodge, were given into an alleged intoxicated bodily altercation with a feminine entrance table clerk.

“He was just going off on one of the ladies who worked there, just screaming,” Keeling stated.

Keeling were given between the 2 to prevent the assault, giving the worker and others sufficient time to name the police. Hamed then took his frustrations out on Keeling, according to arrest paperwork.

- Advertisement - “They said I was laying there face down on the marble floor after the scuffle, and that he just took the back of my head and beat it on the floor over and over again,” Keeling stated.

Hamed was once then captured through a mobile phone strolling out of the lodge and towards police ahead of being shocked and subdued through officials.

His fingers are coated in Keeling’s blood in the video. Keeling was once rushed to the health facility, and footage of his accidents underscore how badly he was once crushed.

“My whole jaw and teeth were just out,” Keeling informed WFAA. “I had to get screws and metal brackets during surgery to hold them in place. Eye sockets were cracked and cheekbones too.”

Keeling stated that the nerves to his jaw and enamel are anticipated to reconnect because of the surgical operation he needed to restore his damaged jaw, which was once stressed out close for weeks whilst he healed, however that he is eaten not anything however comfortable meals because the beating.

He additionally added that his sense of odor was once impacted too. His imaginative and prescient is returning, however Keeling stated he nonetheless cannot force at evening.

Thankfully, he stated docs imagine he does not have everlasting mind harm.

He’s again to paintings the place he lives in Brazos County, however nonetheless wakes up at evening fascinated about what took place.

“My body just gets these electric shocks to my face like four or five times a night, so it’s just been a tough road back,” Keeling stated. “My whole head just hurt for six or seven months.”

Hamed was once charged with resisting arrest and attack inflicting physically harm. His bail was once set at $1 million, according to the sheriff’s administrative center.

A spokesperson stated Hamed secured bail by way of a bondsman regardless of it being set so top. As a part of his free up, Hamed was once required to put on an ankle monitor and residential confinement.

At the top of February, the sheriff’s administrative center was once notified that Hamed had got rid of his ankle monitor and may just no longer be positioned. The places of work for Hamed’s legal professional informed WFAA they do not know the place the 29-year-old is and showed that he cannot be discovered.

Police studies acquired through WFAA say that Hamed was once going via a divorce together with his spouse on the time.

Hamed has made statewide headlines ahead of.

In 2016, he was once tasered and subdued through police in Arlington on Green Oaks Boulevard in the center of the street after an officer pulled him over.

Dash digicam photos displays Hamed getting out of his automotive and aggressively drawing near the officer ahead of he will get shocked.

At the time, an AK-47, a shotgun, and a handgun, together with 200 rounds of ammunition, have been came upon in his automobile. During the arrest, Arlington PD reported that Hamed was once making bizarre remarks and claiming to be a terrorist.

Investigators have been skeptical about the ones claims, but the FBI and ATF reviewed them.

No updates about that overview have been to be had when this newsletter was once revealed, however the sheriff’s administrative center stated no federal businesses reached out referring to Hamed being attached to a 15 may organization.

A spokesperson best stated that the U.S. Marshals and the Texas Rangers are running with them to seek out him.

Hamed was once charged with harassment of a public servant, creating a terroristic danger, evading arrest, illegal wearing of a weapon and interfering with public tasks.

Court data learn that he took a plea discount at the illegal wearing of a weapon and interfering with public tasks fees, ensuing in simply probation.

The different fees have been disregarded. Hamed’s probation ended on Feb. 1, 2022 — simply weeks ahead of he were given in bother with the legislation once more.

“I just feel like it’s a repeating thing,” Keeling stated.

Keeling stated he simply needs Hamed to be discovered and feature his day in court docket.

“I just want to forget about it,” Keeling stated. “I haven’t gotten a thank you from anyone except the girl I helped at the hotel. I’ve still got a ways to go with my recovery, and now I know he’s got a ways to go too, if he ever gets caught.”