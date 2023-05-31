Man, 2 children found dead in Indiana home with high carbon monoxide levels

Authorities investigating the deaths of a person and two children in an Indiana home say firefighters detected high carbon monoxide levels within the place of dwelling

MUNCIE, Ind. — Authorities investigating the deaths of a person and two children whose our bodies have been found in an Indiana home mentioned firefighters detected high carbon monoxide levels within the place of dwelling.

The our bodies of the 24-year-old guy, a 3-year-old boy and a 21-month-old woman have been found Sunday afternoon in the home in town of Muncie.

Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene introduced on Monday the firefighters’ findings, The Star Press reported. Carbon monoxide is a poisonous, odorless gasoline.

Autopsies have been carried out Monday at the 3 sufferers, however Greene mentioned the dying investigation is ongoing, pending toxicology effects and a pathologist’s findings.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell mentioned town police and fireplace workforce have been additionally investigating the deaths in Muncie, which is positioned about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.