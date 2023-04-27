Make A Splash At Zen Pool + Bar

Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West welcomes summer with the unveiling of Zen Pool + Bar, including five new luxurious poolside cabanas, now available to reserve. The reimagined Zen Pool + Bar space is located on the hotel’s third-floor rooftop and features a large pool, heated year-round and surrounded by lounge chairs, a bar and grill with seating, the cabanas, and event space that may be reserved for private events. The rooftop pool overlooks sweeping views to the south all the way to the Dallas skyline and to the west for panoramic Texas sunset views.

Poolside Cabanas

The third-floor pool deck space features four Poolside Cabanas, each with a six-guest capacity, and one VIP Cabana with a ten-guest capacity. The cabanas and day passes to Zen Pool + Bar are available to purchase on ResortPass.com in half-day and full-day increments.

- Advertisement -

Zen Pool + Bar will serve guests a variety of light bites that are easy to share and enjoy poolside, along with a range of classic and signature cocktails from April to October. The juxtaposition of “East Meets West” found throughout the hotel is also reflected in the pool deck’s menu offering. Asian and Texan specialties from the hotel’s restaurant, Whiskey Moon, will be combined with seasonal cocktail offerings. The space will feature live music by local DJs every Saturday and will also host pop-up retail shopping and activations in partnership with local vendors and stores from the adjacent luxurious Legacy West shopping center.

Bold + Buzzworthy Events

If you are looking to host an event, Zen Pool + Bar is the place to meet. With space for up to 300 guests, you can reserve the entire rooftop deck for a lavish celebration or keep it intimate and reserve a smaller space to meet + mingle. Connect with the seasoned event planners at Renaissance Dallas Plano Legacy West to start planning.

Reserve your space today to celebrate all summer long.

- Advertisement -

Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel

6007 Legacy Dr., Plano, TX 75024

https://www.zenpoolandbar.com

469.925.1800

Related