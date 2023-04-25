Major flooding along the Mississippi River, severe storms possible in Florida and Texas

Some spots may achieve the best possible river flooding ranges in twenty years.

Significant flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River this week, from Minneapolis to Davenport, Iowa.

Several river gauges are in main flood levels and are beneath flood warnings for surrounding spaces, as some spots may achieve the best possible river flooding ranges in twenty years.

McGregor, Iowa, would possibly see ancient flooding, as the space is predicted to crest only one foot beneath the all-time best possible on document, which used to be set again in 1965.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a crisis proclamation Monday for 10 counties in the state, which permits state assets for use to lend a hand with the flooding.

Chilly temperatures are anticipated throughout portions of the Ohio, the Tennessee Valley and into the Northeast on Tuesday morning.

Frost and freeze indicators are in impact throughout 8 states that may be unhealthy to vegetation or different delicate crops and out of doors vegetation.

The temperatures are anticipated to be in the low to mid-30s in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, with each towns beneath freeze watches.

The curler dams for Lock and Dam 15 are raised as the Mississippi River ranges proceed to upward thrust, April 21, 2023, Davenport, Iowa.

HESCO sand limitations are put in at proper as Canadian Pacific employees, left, set up limitations along River Drive and their downtown Davenport, Iowa rail line, April 24, 2023, Davenport, Iowa.

Pittsburgh is predicted to succeed in 32 levels Tuesday morning, in addition to Charleston, South Carolina.

A couple of severe storms in a position to hail and harmful wind gusts would possibly expand throughout portions of Florida on Monday — a severe thunderstorm watch could also be possible if the storms get sturdy sufficient.

More than two ft of rain introduced Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to a standstill just about two weeks in the past, shutting down the town’s airport and stranding drivers on flooded streets.

A severe hurricane danger starts in Texas on Tuesday with a space from Dallas to Austin and San Antonio in peril for harmful winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

Another day of severe storms is possible throughout the identical area in Texas on Wednesday and may amplify east to Shreveport, Louisiana.