Mainland High School students arrested in shooting at Dunkin Donuts, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –
Two Mainland High School students were arrested Monday after a shooting at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts in Daytona Beach, Florida, which prompted the school to go on lockdown during the morning hours.
Daytona Beach Police said officers responded to the Dunkin’ eatery on West International Speedway Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. in response to a report of shots being fired inside the business. Shortly after, officers located two teenagers – a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old – who matched descriptions provided to police, and were in possession of a gun, a news release said.
Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released, however, it does not appear that anyone was hurt.
Police said both teens were confirmed to be students at Mainland High School.
The 16-year-old was arrested and booked under suspicion of discharging a firearm in public, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and violation of probation, and criminal mischief. The 15-year-old was booked under suspicion of possession of cannabis.
Mainland High School was placed on lockdown because of its proximity to the shooting scene.
“The suspects are in custody and there are no safety concerns for students, faculty or residents in the area,” police said in a tweet.
Volusia County Schools said the lockdown has since been moved to “secure.”
An investigation is ongoing.