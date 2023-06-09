Maine expansion of abortion laws, which would be among the country’s broadest, passes committee

FILE – Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news convention, Jan. 17, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. A committee of the Maine Legislature signed off Friday, June 9, on an offer from Mills that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion rules in the nation.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

A committee of the Maine Legislature has signed off on an offer from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion rules in the nation

AUGUSTA, Maine — A committee of the Maine Legislature signed off Friday on an offer from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion rules in the nation.

Maine’s present rules permit abortions till a fetus turns into viable, which is typically regarded as to be about 24 weeks. The governor’s proposal would trade state legislation to permit abortion after fetal viability if it’s deemed vital through a doctor.

The Democrats keep watch over the state Legislature and its committees, and used that merit to move the invoice via a judiciary committee. The measure may make it to the Maine House of Representatives once subsequent week.

- Advertisement -

The measure is prone to move the complete Maine Legislature, however has encountered heavy resistance from conservative lawmakers and citizens, and Christian teams in the state.

The Maine Medical Association testified in make stronger of the legislation trade, and stated in its testimony that “it is extremely unlikely that the bill as written will result in terminations of late pregnancies that are viable.”

The possible legislation trade in Maine is enjoying out in opposition to a broader backdrop of efforts to increase or restriction abortion get entry to in states round the nation.