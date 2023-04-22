Main shooting suspect charged with killing parents, friends in spree





The contemporary tragedy in Maine comes to Joseph Eaton, a 34-year-old guy who used to be accused of killing his oldsters and two in their friends sooner than occurring a shooting spree on a close-by interstate, injuring a minimum of 3 folks. Police have charged Eaton with 4 counts of homicide, with further fees anticipated to be introduced in opposition to him. Eaton had simply been launched from jail a couple of days previous to the incident, and his mom had picked him up from the jail. Eaton gave the impression in short in court docket on Thursday, and the shootings were referred to as one of the vital worst incidents of violence in Maine historical past.

The 4 sufferers of the shootings have been known as Cynthia Eaton, David Eaton, Patricia Eagan, and Robert Eger. Cynthia and David Eaton, who lived in Kansas, had long past to Maine to pick out up their son from jail. Their our bodies and the ones in their friends have been found out via Patricia Eagan’s sister, who grew fearful after receiving no reaction to her calls. Police discovered a word some of the crime scene that instructed “someone had been molested and that there was nothing done about it. The note mentioned someone being freed of pain, and that the writer of the note wanted a new life. The note was not written to anyone, nor was it signed by anyone.”

Joseph Eaton has a historical past of bother with the regulation. In 2014, his oldsters attempted to acquire custody of him to serve out his probation for a Maine crime, however the association fell thru when Joseph’s father refused to surrender get entry to to firearms. Joseph ultimately moved to Florida in 2017 to are living with his oldsters after his liberate from jail for violating probation on a home violence fee. In January 2018, he used to be imprisoned in Florida for 3 years on a fee of annoyed attack on a regulation enforcement or rescue employee, and he used to be returned to Maine in 2021. A video posted to Facebook sooner than the shootings presentations Joseph Eaton rambling and requesting forgiveness.

The shootings have stunned Mainers, with some calling them “an attack on the soul of our state.” Friends and acquaintances of the Eaton circle of relatives, together with a member of a Harley Owners Group the place the Eatons have been participants, have requested for prayers for the deceased. Cynthia’s stepfather calls the Eatons “good people” and “the best parents.” The investigation into the shootings is ongoing.