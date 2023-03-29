Magic Mike Live Coming To Frisco, Texas

Magic Mike Live, the worldwide sensation created and directed by means of Channing Tatum, is coming to Frisco for a restricted time.

Starting May 11, 2023, he North American traveling manufacturing will carry out 10 presentations per week in a custom-built venue on the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas.

- Advertisement -

“We considered a number of amazing cities to open our first production of Magic Mike Live after the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but the Dallas-Fort Worth area rose to the top,” stated Magic Mike Live Executive Producer Vincent Marini.

The excursion’s North Texas and New York City presentations had been each introduced on March 29, 2023, with a efficiency on The Kelly Clarkson Show, giving audience a sneak peek on the manufacturing.

A restricted choice of tickets, beginning at $69 are on sale now at mmltour.com. The display options professionally skilled dancers turning in a 90-minute display that packs in “sexy and daring dance routines, acrobatics, live music, comedy and more.”

- Advertisement -

Guests are invited to come back early and keep past due to benefit from the indoor-outdoor front room entire with track, a couple of bars and seating. The venue’s bars will be offering a curated cocktail enjoy created in collaboration with Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s spirit logo Singani 63, that includes signature drinks impressed by means of the display.

“North Texas audiences have been visiting our Las Vegas show in huge numbers for years, but this touring production is something new,” Marini stated. “It’s the culmination of everything we’ve learned about our show and our guests after selling over a million tickets around the world. It’s joyful, it’s sexy, and it’s just a ton of fun. I just know that people will be blown away the minute they walk into the venue!”

Ticket patrons will even have the ability to pair their enjoy with a day brunch seating on Saturday and Sunday at various eating places at Stonebriar Centre. Brunch bundle add-on partnerships are to be introduced.