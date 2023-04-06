Macklemore on fighting addiction, breakout year and his 2014 Grammy win

With 4 Grammy awards below his belt and tens of tens of millions of information offered, Macklemore has accomplished exceptional luck within the song business. His song has been streamed over 13 billion occasions, solidifying his standing as a well-liked and influential artist.

The rapper, whose delivery title is Benjamin Haggerty, has just lately launched his first new album in over 5 years, titled “Ben.” This album gives a candid portrayal of Macklemore’s lifestyles, masking subjects equivalent to his struggles with psychological well being and dependancy, which he stated started for him on the age of 14.

“My addiction began the first time that my parents’ Smirnoff half gallon of vodka hit my lips. That was the very beginning,” Macklemore stated.

While recording “Ben,” Macklemore stated he relapsed. He shared a pivotal second when he discovered he had to prevent the usage of medication after his spouse Tricia took a being pregnant check and he was once prime.

“I remember listening in the bathroom,” he stated. “And I heard tears coming from Tricia. And right then, I knew she was pregnant.”

Those weren’t tears of pleasure, Macklemore stated, as he “wasn’t being the version of myself that I know is the best.”

Growing up in Seattle, Macklemore was once obsessive about pop song and tradition, and he was once closely influenced by means of artists like Michael Jackson, Digital Underground and NWA.

After making a reputation for himself within the Seattle rap scene, he won nationwide luck thru social media and with out the backing of a big label.

His singles “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” sooner or later turned into diamond-plated hits regardless of being handed on by means of report executives. Macklemore and his manufacturer, Ryan Lewis, received a Grammy for very best rap album in 2014, a extremely arguable win to nowadays and one who left Macklemore feeling conflicted about successful over fellow nominee Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m also looking at it from the lens of, who wins these award shows? Who’s won them historically? I’ve been watching White artists win Grammys over Black artists who are at the core of what, where the culture came from,” Macklemore stated. “And I’m like, ‘If I don’t say something right now when I’m benefiting from this same system that I’ve been calling out for the last 15 years, what does that say about me?'”

Topics like race are one thing that Macklemore hasn’t ever shied clear of masking.

He stated he may just select to prioritize writing radio-friendly hits however says it will be important for him to take on heavy subjects in his song.

“I think that it’s important as a White person within hip-hop to realize that you are a guest, that this culture was birthed out of oppression that we were not a part of, or we were a part of the other side of it. And if I don’t talk about it, if I just pretend like it’s all good, and I’m taking the best parts of culture, and I’m not giving back, or I’m not speaking my truth, or I’m not helping other artists visualize their full potential, then what am I doing?” he stated.

Macklemore, who is living in Seattle with Tricia and their 3 youngsters, has no longer simplest devoted himself to song but additionally to the group and the native sports activities groups. He has possession stakes within the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer and the Seattle Kraken of the NHL.

Decades after first bursting onto the scene, Macklemore stated he is realized so much however would say to his more youthful self, “Keep going. Keep striving. Don’t feed into the instant gratification that is right in front of you. Zoom out. Look at the bigger picture. And know that today’s sacrifice is tomorrow’s W.”