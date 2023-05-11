M-DCPS names Morningside K-8 Academy’s Mouriño 2023 Principal of the Year – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Miami-Dade County Public Schools celebrated and known outstanding principals and assistant principals in the district at an award rite backed through the Dade Association of School Administrators held in West Miami-Dade. The match unveiled this yr’s winner, Leonardo Mouriño, who has served as an educator with the district for 30 years. Mouriño, the major at Morningside K-8 Academy, was once bestowed with a $2,000 money prize and a three-year rent on a brand new automotive.

