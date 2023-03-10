Luka Doncic injury: Dallas Mavericks star has MRI on thigh

Doncic left Wednesday’s evening recreation in New Orleans within the 3rd quarter. He may well be noticed grabbing his left thigh throughout the sport.

DALLAS — There was once some excellent news for the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday after dropping their star participant to an damage the evening prior to.

Luka Doncic left Wednesday's recreation on the New Orleans Pelicans within the 3rd quarter because of a thigh damage. He was once anticipated to have an MRI tomorrow.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that Doncic’s MRI on his thigh got here again blank and that he may just go back once he recovers from the discomfort.

During Wednesday’s recreation, Doncic was once visibly uncomfortable and may well be noticed grabbing his left thigh from time to time.

"I may just slightly run," Doncic stated after the Mavs' 113-106 loss.

Doncic left within the 3rd quarter after lacking a step-back jumper. At that time, he’d scored 15 issues on 4-of-14 taking pictures.

The damage has troubled Doncic for greater than every week, he stated. He may just no longer pinpoint when it came about, simplest that he spotted it when he awoke the day after a recreation.

"I didn't get hit. So, it's kind of weird for me," Doncic said. "I really don't know what it is."

Doncic stated if the MRI did not expose a significant damage he was hoping ice and bodily remedy would assist him go back briefly to a membership that wishes him for a playoff push.

After the loss to New Orleans, the Mavericks had been 34-33 and narrowly within the Western Conference playoff image.

Doncic has been seeking to play throughout the damage and have been productive lately, scoring 42 in a victory over Philadelphia, 34 in a loss to Phoenix and 29 in a conquer Utah on Tuesday evening.

But the following evening in New Orleans, he did not seem like his standard prolific self.

“We all can see he’s not moving well. So, shooting, defense, it’s affecting everything,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “He’s trying to fight through it and help his teammates, but he had to leave there, and hopefully it’s not something serious.”

Doncic stated the damage affected his talent to run rather, however most commonly bothers him on soar photographs.