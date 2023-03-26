Luka Doncic faces suspension after 16th technical foul







CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday and now faces a one-game suspension.

Unless the NBA place of business rescinds the technical, Doncic will likely be pressured to take a seat out the crew’s sport Monday evening in opposition to in opposition to the Indiana Pacers.

Doncic have been chirping at officers for many of Sunday's sport in opposition to the Charlotte Hornets and after all were given slapped with a technical halfway in the course of the 3rd quarter of a tightly contested sport.

The suspension may end up expensive for Dallas, which entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for tenth within the Western Conference however nonetheless out of place for a play-in event spot for the reason that Thunder hang the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mavericks.





