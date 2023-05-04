Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson testifies at Texas Senate for injured first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Dawson, an injured Lubbock firefighter testified prior to the Texas Senate Committee on Business and Commerce on Thursday. He driven for HB2468/SB1033, which might give injured first responders in Texas lifetime source of revenue advantages.

Dawson suffered a annoying mind damage and a couple of damaged bones after an incident in Lubbock on January 11, 2020. The incident killed Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna, 27, and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill, 39.

RELATED: Matt Dawson Act impressed through Lubbock firefighter, licensed through House Committee



In the testimony, Dawson spoke of the way he’s not able to bodily supply for his circle of relatives because of his accidents. He stated that it has significantly modified his existence.

“It has seriously changed my life, I have a 9-year-old daughter who is an active basketball player. It’s hard for me not to go out there and play basketball with my 9-year-old,” Dawson stated.

He stated that on account of the present means the employee’s reimbursement works, that in spite of his accidents he used to be no longer certified to obtain the ones advantages.

RELATED: 3 years later: Lubbock recollects fallen first responders



“This bill will change the verbiage, to help any other first responders that get hurt. To be able to give them the benefits that they deserve. It means a lot to me,” Dawson stated.

He stated that he does no longer need any person to move throughout the hassle that he needed to undergo to get employee’s reimbursement.

The Texas House licensed of the “Matt Dawson Act”, if the invoice is licensed through the Texas Senate, it is going to move to the governor’s table to be signed into regulation.