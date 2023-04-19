Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he won’t budge on GOP’s priorities

Texas’ lieutenant governor talks assets tax law, parental freedom and the stalled push for his priorities within the 88th legislative consultation’s ultimate weeks.

DALLAS — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick slammed the Texas House of Representatives’ assets tax invoice on Tuesday, making it transparent that he is not going to negotiate with what he calls the House’s “bad math” on reducing assets taxes and announcing that “hell will freeze over” earlier than that chamber’s plan passes.

"'California Dade' over there wants to give us a tax plan like California and New Jersey and other blue states that skyrockets the tax rate," Patrick stated in an interview for Inside Texas Politics, relating to House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont). "Property taxes under their plan will actually go up. We're not going to let that happen."

The Senate handed a invoice to decrease assets taxes by means of expanding the abode exemption from $40,000 every year to $70,000.

The House of Representatives’ law would restrict how a lot college districts can tax assets.

Property tax aid is likely one of the largest priorities that individuals of each events, in each chambers, got down to accomplish when the legislature gaveled into consultation in January.

The House and Senate will quickly assign conferees, who’re lawmakers from every chamber, to barter and settle on probably the most two plans.

With not up to six weeks closing earlier than lawmakers are required to adjourn, Patrick used to be requested within the interview what he is keen to industry to get the Senate model handed.

"Look, I can negotiate on anything," Patrick advised Inside Texas Politics. "That's part of the process. No one gets 100 percent of anything in any bill. But I'm not going to negotiate bad math. I'm not going to take away $15,000 from seniors over the lifetime of their home, and I'm not going to take away $25,000 over a 30-year mortgage from people under 65. I'm not going to do it. Hell will freeze over before I do that. Why would we walk away from that?"

Another precedence for plenty of grassroots conservatives is college selection, letting oldsters use state tax greenbacks to ship their kid to a non-public college. For years it used to be referred to as “school vouchers.” Over the ultimate 12 months it used to be rebranded as “Education Savings Accounts.” Either method, many suburban and rural Republicans stay adversarial to it.

The Texas House voted it down once more not too long ago, however Patrick advised WFAA on Tuesday afternoon that the problem isn’t useless this consultation.

The wide-ranging interview with the lieutenant governor additionally mentioned whether or not the legislature is doing sufficient to offer protection to youngsters towards college shootings, whether or not Patrick would marketing campaign towards Republicans who oppose college selection and whether or not it’s right kind for the governor to pardon Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, a convicted assassin in Austin, relatively than let the justice device play itself out.

The interview used to be a victory lap of types for Patrick as 28 of his 30 legislative priorities have handed as of Tuesday, together with conservative staples like outlawing important race concept at universities and banning youngsters from drag displays. But Patrick additionally were given different broader problems handed within the Senate, together with giving academics and rural regulation enforcement officials pay raises, growing a compulsory 10-year jail sentence for criminals who devote crimes with a firearm and increasing psychological well being health facility beds around the state.

But with six weeks closing within the consultation, Speaker Phelan and the Texas House seem to have essentially the most paintings forward of them and most likely keep an eye on of what law sooner or later seems like.

The clock is ticking, and it’s as much as Phelan and the House to transport the priorities, settle variations with the senate and provides the governor one thing to signal.

Still, Patrick advised Inside Texas Politics that if the Texas House doesn’t select up the tempo on passing expenses, then he will believe whether or not to pressure a different legislative consultation this summer time to get Republican priorities licensed.

“I can’t call a special session,” Patrick stated. “I can only force a special session as I did in 2017 for holding back an important bill. If I think the people are not getting their priorities heard, not getting the tax relief they deserve immediately… if I don’t think the surplus is being spent wisely, then I can just hold back a bill and we’ll have a special session. I prefer not to do that, but I have the option like we did in ’17.”

