LSU student arrested after allegedly stealing $1,500 worth of beer from Tiger Stadium

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old LSU student after a gaggle of males allegedly stole $1,500 worth of beer from Tiger Stadium early on Sunday morning, according to WBRZ. Per arrest paperwork, 19-year-old Bryce Tilotta and “a group of college-age males” had been observed through the LSU Police Department wearing the beer round 3 a.m. on Sunday out of doors the LSU soccer stadium.

When the ones scholars had been approached through officials, all of them fled the scene and were not in an instant discovered through police.

- Advertisement -

Surveillance video from Tiger Stadium confirmed the crowd of scholars loading the instances into the again of a black pickup truck. Officers ended up tracing the truck again to the Spruce Hall automobile parking space, which is a residential neighborhood for first-year College of Engineering scholars.

Police ended up discovering the landlord at Spruce Hall, which came about to be Tilotta. Officers won consent to go looking Tilotta’s dorm room and located the lacking beer instances within following that seek.

WBRZ additionally reported that Tilotta admitted to stealing the beer from Tiger Stadium when he was once wondered through government. He was once ultimately arrested for one depend of easy housebreaking in terms of the robbery.